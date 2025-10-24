Middle East Monitor
Sudan’s Sovereignty Council denies reports of talks with Rapid Support Forces

October 24, 2025 at 11:33 am

Sudanese army soldiers parade in the streets of eastern Sudan's city of Gedaref on August 14, 2025 to mark the 71st anniversary of the formation of the Sudanese army. [Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images]

The Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council denied on Thursday that any direct or indirect talks were taking place in Washington between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement posted on its official page on X, the Council said: “We categorically deny the rumours circulated by some media outlets and social media platforms claiming that direct or indirect negotiations are being held in Washington between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rebels (Rapid Support Forces).”

The Council stressed that these reports were “completely untrue.”

It added: “The state’s position remains firm and clear regarding any dialogue or settlement, which is its commitment to a national solution that safeguards the country’s sovereignty, unity, stability, and the rights of the Sudanese people.”

Earlier, regional media outlets had quoted sources as saying that indirect negotiations were taking place in Washington on Thursday between representatives of the Sudanese army and the RSF, under the sponsorship of the US State Department.

The reports added that “the US State Department and regional mediators would hold several separate meetings with both sides of the Sudanese conflict in preparation for an expected meeting of the international Quartet in Washington later this month.”

