US exploring ways to deploy international forces to Gaza, possibly under UN mandate: Secretary of state

The US is exploring ways to deploy international forces to Gaza, possibly under a UN mandate, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday, Anadolu reports.

“Some of these countries can’t participate unless they have a mandate from the UN,” Rubio told the press at the US-Israel coordination center for Gaza in Kiryat Gat, a city in southern Israel.

“So maybe it’ll be a UN resolution—that’s one route. We could have an international agreement as well. We’re working through that. We’ll find the right formula to do it. Maybe the UN,” he added.

Rubio also warned about Israeli bills to annex the occupied West Bank. “It’s a threat to the peace process.”

READ: Clearing Gaza’s surface of bombs will take up to 30 years, aid group says