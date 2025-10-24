Middle East Monitor
US exploring ways to deploy international forces to Gaza, possibly under UN mandate: Secretary of state

October 24, 2025 at 4:11 pm

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media after visiting the Civil-Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on October 24, 2025. [Photo by FADEL SENNA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

The US is exploring ways to deploy international forces to Gaza, possibly under a UN mandate, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday, Anadolu reports.

“Some of these countries can’t participate unless they have a mandate from the UN,” Rubio told the press at the US-Israel coordination center for Gaza in Kiryat Gat, a city in southern Israel.

“So maybe it’ll be a UN resolution—that’s one route. We could have an international agreement as well. We’re working through that. We’ll find the right formula to do it. Maybe the UN,” he added.

Rubio also warned about Israeli bills to annex the occupied West Bank. “It’s a threat to the peace process.”

Trending