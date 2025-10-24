WHO: Rebuilding Gaza’s health system likely to cost 7$ billion

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that Gaza’s health system has been devastated by Israel’s war on the Palestinian territory, which began on 7 October 2023.

“There are no fully functioning hospitals in Gaza,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warning that “the total cost of rebuilding the Gaza health system will be at least $7 billion.”

The organisation’s chief added that no significant progress has been recorded in the quantities of food allowed to enter since the ceasefire, nor any improvement in reducing hunger among the population.

“The situation still remains catastrophic because what’s entering is not enough,” Ghebreyesus told reporters, adding that, “there is no dent in hunger because there is not enough food.”

He further clarified that hunger has not declined despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on 10 October, brokered by the United States between Israel and Hamas.

The WHO’s chief warned that ““The crisis is far from over, and the needs are immense,” confirming that “Although the flow of aid has increased, it is still only a fraction of what’s needed.”

