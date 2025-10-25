Gaza faces harsh winter as Israel blocks aid, UNRWA warns

Gaza faces a worsening crisis as winter approaches, with vital shelter and supplies blocked by Israel from entering the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement on US social media company X, UNRWA said shelter and winter materials meant for displaced families “are sitting in UNRWA warehouses in Jordan and Egypt, blocked from entry.”

“As winter approaches in Gaza, people are increasingly in need of shelter and warmth,” the agency said, calling for the immediate restoration of humanitarian access.

On Thursday, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan quoted a senior government official as saying that “Israel does not intend to allow UNRWA to return to work in Gaza despite the International Court’s decision” requiring it to do so.

The comment came a day after the International Court of Justice said Palestinians in Gaza “have not received sufficient supplies” of humanitarian aid and ruled that Israel must allow and facilitate the delivery of assistance and stop using starvation as a method of warfare.

The opinion was issued as a nonbinding legal advisory by the court, outlining Israel’s obligations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, following a request from the UN General Assembly in December 2024.

Israel’s restriction on the entry of goods into Gaza continues despite the latest ceasefire deal with Hamas reached earlier this month.

The deal is based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace place. It’s phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has killed more than 68,000 people.