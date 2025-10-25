Iran and Saudi Arabia: From rivalry to realism

Today, Iran and Saudi Arabia need to bury their old grudges. They should not waste the rapprochement mediated by China, which had not only surprised the world but also reshaped regional geopolitics that thrived on the belief that, without Israel, the Shiites and Sunnis would keep fighting like “cat and dog.”

The reconciliation between the two has created a wave of hope across the region and among peace-lovers worldwide. Whatever Beijing’s motives might be, it brought the two archrivals, after decades of open and hidden hostilities, face-to-face to discuss and resolve their differences.

It has given both sides a rare opportunity to pause, rebuild confidence, deepen trust, and provided platform jointly on, whether on peace and stability, ending sectarianism, settling political boundaries, or pursuing post-oil diversification.

Since both claim leadership, Riyadh and Tehran must work together. Today their challenges are common, and the costs are too high to ignore. Both share deep historical and cultural roots, which can benefit them if they cooperate instead of compete. Even if they agree only on the idea of “peace”, that alone can have huge dividend in the form of prosperity, stability, and well-being to their people and the world at large.

Iran is known as the last “great underdeveloped” country, while Saudi Arabia is pursuing some of the most ambitious diversification projects in the world. Both countries have enormous resources. Instead of sending them abroad, they can create a mutually beneficial ecosystem to work together on economic, trade, investment, and technology projects.

This cooperative model can easily be extended to other countries, including the GCC, the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries. Such a model should rest on complementarity, not competition, on cooperation, not exploitation, and on shared benefit, not isolation.

The rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran have not damaged only to each other but also to Islam’s image and the Muslim world as a whole. They used religion and ideology as weapons to dividing Muslims, redrawing boundaries, and spreading mistrust and hatred. Since Islam is a global faith, these divisions and misunderstandings have crossed borders and poisoned the minds of believers everywhere. Their sectarian conflict, which Islam strictly forbids, turned Muslims against Muslims and gave the enemies of Islam a chance to label it violent and extremist.

Both states funded madrasas, trained cadres, and produced literatures to justify their political versions of Islam. After decades of doing so, they gained little except a world that now misunderstands Islam. The real tragedy is that in this so-called “war on terror,” Muslims have killed more Muslims than anyone else.

While rulers present themselves as defenders of peace and faith, in reality, they have deepened divisions. Monarchs, dictators, and clerics alike have used “political Islam” to control people, hold power, and silence dissent. In doing so, they have pushed the Muslim world into self-doubt and internal hostility, exactly what the enemies of Islam wanted.

The question remains: why do Muslim rulers and elites keep harming their own societies, even inviting foreign powers to crush legitimate demands? The answer is simple — to stay in power and enjoy wealth and luxury.

How can they further patch up the differences

Times have changed. After decades of proxy wars and shadow boxing, both sides must realise that neither can destroy the other. If they continue their rivalry and ignore their divisions, they may never get another chance to correct their mistakes.

Their economies, too, are changing. The global energy landscape is no longer the same. The US, once dependent on imports, is now a net exporter of oil and gas. It is directly competing with major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran. Under President Trump, Washington is forcing its trade partners to reduce the trade deficit by importing American oil and gas, even though it was expensive and less reliable in terms of security of energy and safe transport of oil tankers (VLCCs). Countries like India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka are all pressured to buy US energy, cutting into the Gulf’s market share.

At the same time, sanctions on Russia have pushed Moscow to divert its oil and gas exports to Asia, intensifying competition in the Asian energy market. To protect its oil shipments, the US may further increase its naval presence, raising the risk of maritime tensions among major powers.

Europe offers a powerful lesson. After decades of brutal sectarian wars between Catholics, Protestants, and Calvinists, including the Thirty Years’ War, which even saw acts of cannibalism, made them realize that no side could win. They finally signed the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648, which brought peace, tolerance, and respect for state sovereignty, thus ending centuries of bloodshed and laying the foundation for peaceful coexistence in Europe.

The Middle East needs the same wisdom today. Saudi Arabia, Iran, and other regional states should sit together and form an umbrella body to handle political, sectarian, ideological differences and reduce tensions, and end divisions once and for all.

What they are expected to do

This is a decisive moment in history. The region is facing two contradictory trends moving in parallel: first, “challenging circumstances on all possible fronts,” and second, “sitting on a pile of enormous economic, mineral, and cash reserves.” To harness these resources, the countries must reduce challenges and overcome negative factors. People understand how to handle these contradictions—by promoting trust, combining resources, and creating a win-win ecosystem for the benefit of the region and beyond. What is needed now is a strong political and moral commitment to act.

Some of these are:

Build unity and trust: They must develop unity and trust at the economic, political, defence, security, and intelligence levels. Saudi Arabia and Iran need to work on three fronts, bilateral, regional, and extra-regional.

Bilateral level: They should sit together and address both mutual benefits and differences. More importantly, they must send a clear message of reconciliation, as they did in Beijing. This will strengthen their credibility and make regional cooperation easier.

Regional level: Both need to evolve a common policy for engaging and disengaging with friends and adversaries. They must accept that religion and ideology were misused for political ends. A “pan-regional” approach is essential to address the grievances of marginalised populations. A representative committee should be formed to draft a time-bound plan focused on housing, health, infrastructure, and employment — all destroyed by prolonged wars.

Extra-regional level: Both should clarify their policies toward major powers. They must prevent external forces from turning the region into a conflict zone and instead build a shared security and intelligence network. If the distant US and Europe can operate the “Five Eyes,” regional countries can create their own version to share real-time intelligence and prevent crises. The cooperation seen among intelligence agencies during the Israel–Gaza war can serve as a model.

Manage proxy and technological warfare: This is the age of drones and proxy wars. Controlling proxies is difficult since they often act independently or serve external agendas. Still, the problem can be reduced through public trust and close coordination among defence, security, and intelligence agencies.

Regulate telecommunication data: They must adopt a common policy on telecommunication companies, both domestic and foreign. These firms often leak user data, enabling targeted killings. During the Gaza war, several such breaches occurred despite claims of end-to-end encryption.

Form defence agreements: Defence and security pacts should be signed bilaterally, regionally, and with external partners like the US, ensuring transparency to avoid mistrust. Smaller defence groups — the Arab League, Central Asia, or Southeast Asia — can focus on local security issues, joint research and development, training, and innovation. Military force should remain the last resort; dialogue and diplomacy must lead.

Build a common economic ecosystem: Riyadh and Tehran can lead a 57-nation economic network to align national visions, open captive markets, and promote a Gulf-led, Muslim-favoured economy. Wealthy states should invest in industries within resource-rich countries, not just extract minerals. This will generate local jobs, reduce costs, and build goodwill.

Create a social and religious network: Beyond defence and economy, a broader social-religious network is needed — like a Shura Council — independent and inclusive. The existing OIC has failed to serve this role. A new network of smaller, issue-focused groups can operate more effectively and address local problems without domination by powerful states.

Way forward

Institutionalise Saudi–Iran cooperation at bilateral, regional, and extra-regional levels.

Form a Pan-Regional Committee for reconstruction and humanitarian recovery.

Develop a joint regional intelligence-sharing framework on the pattern of ‘Five Eye”.

Ensure transparency in all defence and security pacts.

Form a pact with telecommunication communities on data security and accountability on its misuse, if they share.

Create a 57-nation economic cooperation network to align growth and trade. It should be backed by local level economic groupings cooperating and coordinating with the bigger one.

Establish a social and religious consultative body functioning like a broader Shura Council, with broad-based representation by NGOs, community gatekeepers, and local leaders.

Promote political and moral commitment from all regional actors to replace conflict with cooperation and minimise domination of big countries with common consensus and equal representation of all major and important sects.

The entire world, not just the region or the two billion Muslims, needs a break from these endless, exhausting conflicts.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.