Sudanese army intercepts drone attack targeting base south of Khartoum

Sudan’s army said Saturday its air defense systems intercepted a drone attack targeting a military base in Kenana, south of the capital Khartoum, amid ongoing clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Anadolu reports.

Witnesses told the local outlet Sudan News that army defenses responded to the drone strike early Saturday, which targeted the Kenana military base in White Nile state. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The RSF began launching attacks on Khartoum International Airport, along with the other vital targets in Khartoum state, on Tuesday, just as the facility was set to reopen after a closure of more than two years. The airport received its first civilian passenger flight on Wednesday. Sudan took control of the capital from the RSF in March.

Separately, two Sudanese military sources told Al Jazeera that army drones destroyed a cargo aircraft early Saturday at the Nyala airport (under RSF) in South Darfur state.

– Army repels RSF attack on El-Fasher

Soldiers also posted videos on social media showing they repelled an RSF attack on El-Fasher in North Darfur state, though they did not provide further details.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the RSF launched an early-Saturday assault on El-Fasher using drones, artillery, and combat vehicles.

The RSF besieged El-Fasher in May 2024. The Sudanese army seeks to break the siege of the city, which serves as the humanitarian operations center for five Darfur states.

Additional accounts indicated that the RSF attacked the town of Bara in North Kordofan state Saturday morning with artillery and combat vehicles, though the outcome of that attack was unclear.

On Thursday, the Sudanese army said it repelled a large-scale RSF attack on El-Fasher that involved five fronts and included mercenaries from multiple countries.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the reports.

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting a civil war since April 2023 that has killed thousands and displaced millions.