2 killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes killed two civilians in southern and eastern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said one person lost his life in a strike targeting a car in Naqoura in Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

Another person was injured in the explosion of an unexploded ordnance in the town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district, the ministry added.

In eastern Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in the town of Nabi Chit in the Baalbek district, killing one person, the ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the reports.

Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. But it has only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

