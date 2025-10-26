Israeli army injures Palestinian, detains 11 in West Bank raids

A Palestinian man was injured by Israeli gunfire on Sunday in the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied East Jerusalem, while 11 people were detained in military raids across the West Bank, medics and witnesses said, Anadolu reports.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated a young Palestinian who was shot in his thigh by Israeli forces near a separation wall in Al-Ram before he was hospitalized.

No further details were provided regarding the cause of the attack.

The Israeli army frequently shoots at Palestinian workers who attempt to climb the separation wall to work inside Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli army forces detained six Palestinians in the West Bank city of Ramallah, including a 13-year-old child and an elderly man, after raiding their homes and damaging their properties, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Five more Palestinians were arrested in raids in the southern city of Hebron, witnesses said.

Separately, illegal Israeli settlers cut down dozens of olive trees in a Palestinian farmland in al-Minya village of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, Wafa reported.

The attack came a day after illegal settlers assaulted the owner of the trees, breaking his hand, before he was arrested by Israeli army forces, Wafa said.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out more than 7,000 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023. These include 158 assaults targeting olive pickers since the beginning of this month.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

