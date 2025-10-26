Podcast by Jasim Al-Azzawi with Jeremy Corbyn on Gaza war and Middle East issues

Jeremy Corbyn is a British politician who has been Member of Parliament (MP) for Islington North since 1983. Now an independent, he had been a member of the Labour Party from 1965 until his expulsion in 2024, and was a member of the Socialist Campaign Group parliamentary caucus. Corbyn served as Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020. He is currently the interim leader of Your Party, which he cofounded with Zarah Sultana in July 2025. He identifies ideologically as a socialist on the political left.

Jasim Al-Azzawi worked for several media organisations, including MBC, Abu Dhabi TV, and Aljazeera English as a news anchor, program presenter, and Executive Producer. He covered significant conflicts, interviewed world leaders, and taught media courses.

WATCH: Podcast by Jasim Al-Azzawi with Craig Murray – Britain, Gaza, and Middle East Peace