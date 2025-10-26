Middle East Monitor
Southeast Asian nations back Trump’s Gaza plan, urge ‘durable peace’

October 26, 2025 at 11:46 am

US President Donald Trump (C) poses for a group photo before the 13th ASEAN – United States Summit during the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025. [Photo by VINCENT THIAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Southeast Asian nations on Sunday backed US President Donald Trump’s plan on Gaza, urging “just and durable peace” in the Middle East, Anadolu reports.

“We welcome your comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told Trump during a joint summit of the US and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

“It has given the world a glimmer of hope that even in the intractable conflicts, diplomacy and determination can prevail,” Anwar said, sitting alongside 10 other leaders of the 11-member bloc.

“We trust that with your leadership, Mr. president, we will achieve a just and durable peace,” said the 78-year-old leader of Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN.

Under a 20-point US plan, the phased Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect Oct. 10.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a partial Israeli withdrawal. It also envisages rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

In March, Israel broke a ceasefire reached in January.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,500 victims and injured more than 170,300 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

