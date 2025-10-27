Middle East Monitor
Blast hits police vehicle in Syria’s coastal city of Banyas

October 27, 2025 at 6:24 pm

Police forces are deployed on the outskirts of Suwayda to controls the roads in Syria on July 20, 2025. [Hişam Hac Ömer – Anadolu Agency]

An explosion hit Syria’s coastal city of Banyas on Monday, local media reported.

The blast was caused by an improvised explosive device attached to a parked police car next to a police station in the city, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said, citing a security source.

No injuries were reported in the blast, which caused material damage.

Since Bashar al-Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria, pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.

