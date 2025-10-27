Egyptian committee in Gaza receives heavy equipment for humanitarian missions

The Egyptian committee operating in Gaza announced that it has received heavy machinery and equipment to help clear roads blocked by debris from destroyed buildings and to carry out humanitarian missions.

On Saturday, Cairo News Channel quoted unnamed sources as saying that “Egypt is providing logistical assistance and equipment to help locate the remains of Israeli detainees due to the extensive destruction in the Gaza Strip.”

Mohamed Mansour, spokesperson for the Egyptian committee, told Anadolu Agency: “We received heavy machinery in central Gaza late Saturday–Sunday, following a decision by the Egyptian leadership.”

He added: “This equipment was sent for Egypt to fulfil its humanitarian role in the Gaza Strip.”

Mansour explained that the machinery will be used to reopen blocked streets and perform humanitarian tasks assigned by the Egyptian leadership, without providing further details.

He also noted that the arrival of this equipment comes at a time when reports indicate that Israel has destroyed nearly 90 per cent of Gaza’s machinery and equipment during months of what he described as “genocidal attacks.”