Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Foreign airlines continue to suspend flights to Israel despite ceasefire

October 27, 2025 at 4:35 pm

Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 13, 2025. [Nir Keidar - Anadolu Agency]

Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 13, 2025. [Nir Keidar – Anadolu Agency]

Several international airlines continue to suspend flights to Israel, even after the declaration of a ceasefire, according to reports from Israel’s Channel 12.

The broadcaster said that many foreign carriers have cancelled scheduled services to Tel Aviv and other destinations in occupied Palestine for the upcoming winter season.

Some airlines are reportedly monitoring the situation to determine whether the current calm will hold before resuming operations, while others plan to reassign aircraft to Israel-bound routes only by next summer. A number of carriers, Channel 12 noted, have indicated they may not return to Israel at all.

During the recent war in the Gaza Strip, numerous global airlines suspended flights amid security concerns following missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli airports. Strikes attributed to Yemeni forces and Palestinian resistance groups caused damage to strategic sites and aviation infrastructure, resulting in human and material losses.

READ: Hamas official reiterates commitment to returning bodies of Israeli soldiers 

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending