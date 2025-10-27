Foreign airlines continue to suspend flights to Israel despite ceasefire

Several international airlines continue to suspend flights to Israel, even after the declaration of a ceasefire, according to reports from Israel’s Channel 12.

The broadcaster said that many foreign carriers have cancelled scheduled services to Tel Aviv and other destinations in occupied Palestine for the upcoming winter season.

Some airlines are reportedly monitoring the situation to determine whether the current calm will hold before resuming operations, while others plan to reassign aircraft to Israel-bound routes only by next summer. A number of carriers, Channel 12 noted, have indicated they may not return to Israel at all.

During the recent war in the Gaza Strip, numerous global airlines suspended flights amid security concerns following missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli airports. Strikes attributed to Yemeni forces and Palestinian resistance groups caused damage to strategic sites and aviation infrastructure, resulting in human and material losses.