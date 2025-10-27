Hamas agrees to appoint Amjad Al-Shawa to head technocratic committee in Gaza

The Israeli Channel Kan reported that Hamas has agreed to appoint Amjad Al-Shawa as head of the technocratic committee in Gaza, which will take charge of running the Strip the day after the war ends.

Amjad Al-Shawa is currently the head of the Palestinian NGOs Network in Gaza. Israel claims that he is close to Hamas, though he is not a member of the movement.

Earlier, senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya said that the movement had no objection to any national figure living in Gaza taking part in managing the Strip. He added that Hamas would hand over all administrative responsibilities in Gaza, including security, to the new committee.

During their recent meeting in Cairo, the Palestinian factions agreed that Gaza would be handed over to a temporary Palestinian committee made up of independent figures, or “technocrats,” from within the Strip. They also called for a joint strategy to revitalise the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

A senior Palestinian source confirmed that the factions had concluded their meetings in Cairo and would resume talks within a month to discuss the future administration of the Gaza Strip.