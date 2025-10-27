Middle East Monitor
Human rights group claims 70 women and girls missing in Egypt

October 27, 2025 at 9:22 am

People walk past one of the four bronze lion statues at the end of the landmark Qasr el-Nile bridge connecting Cairo's central Tahrir Square to the island of Zamalek (background) on October 6, 2025. [ KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]

People walk past one of the four bronze lion statues at the end of the landmark Qasr el-Nile bridge connecting Cairo’s central Tahrir Square to the island of Zamalek (background) on October 6, 2025. [ KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]

The Executive Director of the human rights organisation Jawar, Abdel Rahman Al-Badrawi, has said that a series of arrests has been taking place across several Egyptian governorates over the past two weeks. The operation, he claimed, has led to the detention of a number of women and young girls, whose whereabouts remain unknown, according to Arabi21.

Speaking to Arabi21, Al-Badrawi said that “around 70 girls are currently missing,” adding that “some other women who had previously disappeared have now reappeared and were brought before the Supreme State Security Prosecution.”

Al-Badrawi added that there is “little information available about the names, addresses, or charges against those who have been detained,” but pointed out that “the Sharqia and Alexandria governorates have witnessed the highest number of arrests in recent weeks.”

