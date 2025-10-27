Israel allocates $12 million to expand control over West Bank archaeological sites

The Israeli government has approved more than $12 million in additional funding to expand its control over archaeological sites in the occupied West Bank, a move critics say is part of an ongoing effort to Judaise and appropriate Palestinian heritage.

The funding is allegedly part of a “long-term rescue plan” launched in 2023, officially described as an initiative to combat antiquities looting and accelerate restoration and development projects at key sites. However, Palestinian officials and rights groups have condemned the plan, calling it a systematic attempt to alter the cultural and historical identity of the occupied territories.

The initiative is being overseen by the Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who stated that his ministry “will not wait for the formal imposition of sovereignty over the West Bank,” signalling intentions to expand Israel’s administrative and cultural control in the region.

According to the decision, the funding will cover archaeological sites across the northern and southern West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, areas Israeli authorities claim are tied to Jewish history. Critics argue the policy aims to seize and rebrand Palestinian heritage sites, while enabling the plunder and recontextualisation of historical artifacts.