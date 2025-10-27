Malaysia, Brazil declare support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

Malaysia and Brazil have announced their formal support for South Africa’s case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses Israel of committing genocide during its military aggression in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement adds to a growing list of nations backing South Africa’s legal action aimed at holding Israel accountable for violations of international humanitarian law.

In a joint statement issued during South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official visit to Malaysia — which coincided with the 47th ASEAN Summit — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and President Ramaphosa reaffirmed their countries’ unwavering support for Palestine and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

The leaders reiterated their call for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and territorially contiguous Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

According to the statement, both leaders emphasised the need for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region, grounded in international law and the principles of justice.

They condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and urged the international community to support initiatives for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire, the lifting of the blockade, and the protection of civilians.