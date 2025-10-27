Middle East Monitor
Pope to make his 1st overseas visit to Turkiye, Lebanon

October 27, 2025 at 6:09 pm

VPope Leo XIV celebrates a Mass for the canonization of seven new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on October 19, 2025. [Riccardo De Luca - Anadolu Agency]

VPope Leo XIV celebrates a Mass for the canonization of seven new saints in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, on October 19, 2025. [Riccardo De Luca – Anadolu Agency]

Pope Leo XIV will travel to Turkiye and Lebanon from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2025, in his first visit outside Italy, Anadolu reports.

According to Vatican News, the Pope’s trip will begin in Ankara, Turkiye’s capital, where he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and address government officials and civil society representatives.

He will then travel to Istanbul.

In Turkiye, the Pope’s program includes meetings with bishops and pastoral workers.

He will travel to Iznik to take part in a prayer service near the archaeological remains of the Basilica of Saint Neophytos.

While in Istanbul, Pope Leo will also visit the Blue Mosque.

He is also expected to meet Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew, with whom he will sign a joint declaration. The day will conclude with a public Mass at Istanbul’s Volkswagen Arena.

In Beirut, Pope Leo will meet Lebanon’s political leaders and address authorities and representatives of civil society.

READ: Pope Leo praises Palestinian journalists reporting from Gaza

