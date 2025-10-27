Quarter million tons of waste threaten residents of Gaza City, authorities warn

More than a quarter million tons of waste have piled up across Gaza City amid severe water shortages and sewage leaks, creating “environmental and health disasters” for thousands of Palestinians, municipal authorities said Monday, Anadolu reports.

Municipal spokesperson Asim al-Nabih warned in a recorded statement that the crisis continues to worsen due to widespread destruction from Israel’s two-year genocidal war and the lack of equipment and resources to provide essential services.

“Gaza City is facing several health and environmental disasters that endanger residents’ lives,” Nabih said, noting that the accumulation of more than 250,000 tons of waste across the city coincides with acute water scarcity.

He said the waste poses a “grave health and environmental catastrophe” and risks the spread of rodents and insects.

Municipal authorities are unable to resolve the crisis because Israel destroyed more than 85 percent of the city’s heavy and medium machinery, leaving no replacements available, Nabih added.

He also said Israeli forces are preventing municipal crews from reaching the main landfill in the border town of Juhor al-Dik, southeast of Gaza City, located east of what is known as the “yellow line.”

The “yellow line” is an imaginary line separating areas currently occupied by the Israeli army in Gaza from those where it had pulled out under a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.

The municipal spokesperson also said large amounts of untreated sewage leaking into streets across Gaza City are worsening the environmental and health situation.

Israeli attacks during the two-year war targeted sewage networks, destroying more than 700,000 meters of pipelines across the enclave, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

Nabih called for urgent intervention to bring in needed machinery and fuel and allow crews access to various areas, including the main landfill in Juhor al-Dik.

“Without these resources,” he warned, “the crises will continue, and residents will face the risk of death from diseases and epidemics.”

Local authorities estimate the overall damage caused by the Israeli war at about 90 percent and preliminary losses at roughly $70 billion.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

