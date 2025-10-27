Middle East Monitor
UN urges safe passage for terrified civilians trapped in Sudan’s El Fasher

October 27, 2025 at 11:32 am

Protesters hold a banner that says to 'Lift the siege of El-Fasher' because of the ongoing battle for a town called El-Fasher in North Darfur during the demonstration, on 30 August 2025 [Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

The United Nations has urged the creation of a safe passage for civilians trapped in the Sudanese city of El Fasher, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Sunday that they had taken full control of the city.

Tom Fletcher, the UN UnderSecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said in a statement: “With fighters pushing further into the city and escape routes cut off, hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped and terrified – shelled, starving, and without access to food, healthcare, or safety.”

READ: Fierce clashes continue between army, paramilitary RSF in Sudan’s El-Fasher

