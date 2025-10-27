UN urges safe passage for terrified civilians trapped in Sudan’s El Fasher

The United Nations has urged the creation of a safe passage for civilians trapped in the Sudanese city of El Fasher, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Sunday that they had taken full control of the city.

Tom Fletcher, the UN Under–Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said in a statement: “With fighters pushing further into the city and escape routes cut off, hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped and terrified – shelled, starving, and without access to food, healthcare, or safety.”