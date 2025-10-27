UNIFIL neutralises Israeli drone following attack on UN patrol in southern Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Sunday that it had neutralised an Israeli drone which flew over one of its patrols near the town of Kfarkela. The incident was described as the first of its kind since the recent rise in tensions along Lebanon’s southern border.

In a statement, UNIFIL said: “An Israeli drone came close to a UNIFIL patrol operating near Kfar Kila and dropped a grenade. Moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot towards the peacekeepers. Fortunately, no injury or damage was caused to the UNIFIL peacekeepers and assets.”

The statement added that the incident “This followed an earlier incident in the same location in which an Israeli drone flew over the UNIFIL patrol in an aggressive manner. The peacekeepers applied necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralize the drone.”

UNIFIL stressed that “these actions by the Israeli army constitute a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and of Lebanon’s sovereignty.”