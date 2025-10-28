Hackers claim breach of confidential data on Israel’s “Iron Beam” defence system

A hacker collective has claimed to have seized confidential data on Israel’s “Iron Beam” laser air defence system and several other advanced Israeli weapons, according to a video released by the group.

The hackers, who identify themselves as the “Cyber Support Front,” published a video on their Telegram channel showing what they said were files and images obtained from the Israeli military technology company Maya.

In the video, the group alleged that it had accessed sensitive documents and design information related to the Iron Beam system, as well as other Israeli military products including the Skylark surveillance drone, the Spider air defence system, and the Icebreaker stealth cruise missile.

The footage also appeared to show what the group described as joint defence contracts between Israel and several foreign partners, including Australia and a number of European countries.

The Iron Beam, developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, is a directed-energy air defence weapon unveiled in 2014 and has been operational since 2020. It is designed to intercept short-range rockets, mortar shells, and drones within a radius of up to 7 kilometres (4.3 miles), complementing the Iron Dome missile defence system.

