Syrian president discusses bilateral cooperation with Saudi foreign minister

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held talks in Riyadh on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan as part of his current visit to Saudi Arabia, local media said, Anadolu reports.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said the discussions between Sharaa and bin Farhan dwelt on the implementation of joint agreements and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Sharaa, who landed in Riyadh early Tuesday, is scheduled to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The Syrian leader will deliver a keynote speech at the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, which opened on Monday and lasts till Oct. 30.

This is the third visit by Sharaa to the kingdom since he assumed Syria’s presidency in January 2025.

The new Syrian administration has been working to revive the country’s economy by attracting investors and signing trade agreements with regional states and companies after Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule since 1963.

