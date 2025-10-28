Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Turkish, Qatari defense ministers meet in Ankara

October 28, 2025 at 4:05 pm

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler meets with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Qatar Sheikh Saud Bin Abdurrahman Bin Hasan Bin Ali Al Thani on October 28, 2025 in Ankara, Turkiye. [Tur. Ministry of National Defense - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler meets with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Qatar Sheikh Saud Bin Abdurrahman Bin Hasan Bin Ali Al Thani on October 28, 2025 in Ankara, Turkiye. [Tur. Ministry of National Defense – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met Tuesday with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Ankara, Anadolu reports.

The ministry said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Guler hosted Al Thani as part of the Qatari minister’s official visit to Turkiye.

Following a one-on-one meeting, the two ministers chaired talks between their delegations.

Deputy Defense Ministers Alpaslan Kavaklioglu and Musa Heybet also attended the interdelegation meeting, the ministry added.

READ: Israel says Turkiye under President Erdogan led hostile approach against Tel Aviv

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending