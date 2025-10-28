Turkish, Qatari defense ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met Tuesday with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Ankara, Anadolu reports.

The ministry said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Guler hosted Al Thani as part of the Qatari minister’s official visit to Turkiye.

Following a one-on-one meeting, the two ministers chaired talks between their delegations.

Deputy Defense Ministers Alpaslan Kavaklioglu and Musa Heybet also attended the interdelegation meeting, the ministry added.

