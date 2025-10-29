Dubai Police Deputy Chief attributes Sudan’s crises to Muslim Brotherhood

The Deputy Chief of Dubai Police, Dhahi Khalfan, has launched a sharp attack on the Muslim Brotherhood, accusing the movement of being responsible for the ongoing crises in Sudan. He insisted that the smear campaigns targeting the United Arab Emirates would not succeed in damaging its reputation.

In a post on X, Khalfan wrote: “You post something that has nothing to do with politics, but they insult you… They even blame you for Sudan’s war. Sudan has been caught in wars for 200 years and will remain so as long as the Brotherhood is running it.”

He added: “I searched… tried to find people more foolish than the Brotherhood, but I couldn’t. The Brotherhood’s stupidity is first class and utterly absurd. You will not damage the UAE’s reputation no matter how much you curse. Every campaign fails and they start again. People know who you really are.”

In a related statement, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, commented on X that the Sudanese army’s loss of the city of El-Fasher after a long siege “marks a turning point that requires reason, realism, and recognition that a political path is the only way to end the civil war.”

Gargash added: “The Quartet’s statement and the roadmap form the internationally supported framework for restoring stability. The dire humanitarian situation cannot bear further escalation.”

El-Fasher holds military and strategic significance as the historic capital of Darfur and the last major stronghold of the Sudanese army in the region. Its proximity to northern Sudan also makes it a key base for any efforts to regain control over other areas.