Israel moves to seize Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem: Report

The Israeli government has taken new measures to assert its control over the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem and evict Palestinian residents, an Israeli organization said Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

In a report titled “Strangling Sheikh Jarrah: New Tools for Israeli Control and Palestinian Displacement,” the Ir Amim organization said the Israeli government has entered a “new and dangerous phase” in its efforts to dominate one of East Jerusalem’s most symbolic neighborhoods.

“Israel is now using unprecedented legal, planning, and administrative tools to achieve the same goal: displacing Palestinian residents and consolidating the settlement presence at the heart of the neighborhood,” it said.

Among these measures, the report cited “large-scale urban renewal projects, including some 2,000 housing units for illegal Israeli settlers, entirely excluding Palestinian residents.”

It also noted “land registration efforts in certain plots, allowing government bodies and settlers to register them in their names, as well as confiscation and reallocation of public spaces for Jewish religious institutions and national-religious projects.”

Ir Amim called these mechanisms a “coordinated strategy to turn Sheikh Jarrah from a vibrant Palestinian neighborhood into a fragmented area dominated by Israeli settlements.”

Palestinian displacement

Israeli researcher Aviv Tatarsky of Ir Amim said the government measures are part of Tel Aviv’s efforts to assert its control over the neighborhood.

“What we are witnessing in Sheikh Jarrah represents a new stage in Israel’s efforts to cement control over East Jerusalem,” he said.

“After years of failed attempts by settler groups to evict residents, Israel itself now leads the effort using new legal, administrative, and planning tools to solidify Israeli presence and push Palestinians to leave.

“What is happening in Sheikh Jarrah is not limited to one neighborhood; it reflects a government-wide policy to reshape the entire city.”

Government-backed settler organizations are seeking to evict hundreds of Palestinians from homes they have lived in since the 1950s. The settlers claim the land belonged to Jews before 1948, which Palestinian residents deny.

In recent years, illegal settlers have seized homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and continue to pursue additional properties to establish settlements.

Palestinians insist that East Jerusalem is the capital of a future Palestinian state, while Israel maintains that the entire city is its capital.

The Sheikh Jarrah measures form part of a broader wave of Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, where 1,062 Palestinians have been killed, around 10,000 injured, and over 20,000 others detained, including 1,600 children, over the past two years.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.