New Zealand, 5 Nordic nations’ top diplomats demand unimpeded humanitarian aid to Gaza

Top diplomats of New Zealand and five Nordic nations demanded unimpeded humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters met with Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden in Stockholm, and then said that the group welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal.

“We very much welcome the agreement on the first phase of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict put forward by President Trump and call on all parties to fully implement the agreement without delay. We stand ready to contribute to the implementation of the plan,” said a statement after New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters first meeting with his counterparts from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, in Stockholm.

The ministers urged parties to work toward the two-state solution and urged them to facilitate the safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and adhere to international law.

A phased 20-point US ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect Oct. 10.​​​​​​​

The foreign minister also reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, and backed reforms under the United Nations’ UN80 initiative to strengthen global governance.

The ministers pledged to strengthen cooperation in trade, innovation, aquaculture and polar research ahead of the 2032–33 International Polar Year, and reaffirmed support for Pacific priorities under the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy.

