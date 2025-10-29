Syria officially recognizes Kosovo as independent, sovereign state

Syria officially recognized Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state on Wednesday following a trilateral meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Anadolu reports.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the meeting between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani focused on enhancing bilateral relations and mutual understanding, including the issue of mutual recognition and cooperation.

“In this context, the Syrian Arab Republic announces its official recognition of the Republic of Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state, based on its belief in the right of peoples to self-determination and its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Balkans and the world,” the statement said.

Syria emphasized that the decision aligns with its broader policy of expanding cooperation and openness with countries worldwide to serve common interests and strengthen friendship between peoples.

The ministry also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating dialogue and understanding, “which helped create favorable conditions for Syria’s recognition of Kosovo.”

Damascus said it looks forward to establishing diplomatic relations with Kosovo as soon as possible and developing cooperation in political, economic, and cultural fields to benefit both countries and their peoples.

