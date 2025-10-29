UK voices concern over new Israeli strikes adding to ‘unimaginable’ devastation in Gaza

The British prime minister on Wednesday expressed concern over the latest Israeli attacks on Gaza, calling the scale of destruction in the besieged enclave “unimaginable,” Anadolu reports.

“I’m deeply concerned … by the strikes, and that underlines the fragility of the ceasefire deal,” Keir Starmer said during weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

Saying that the ceasefire is the “only route” to long-term peace for Israelis and the Palestinians, he called on all sides to uphold US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan for Gaza.

“The scale of destruction in Gaza is unimaginable. The immediate priority remains getting aid in at the speed and the volume needed,” he added.

His remarks came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel’s renewed attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Ministry data says that since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 others injured in Israeli attacks.

The brutal Israeli attacks came in violation of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel attacks on Gaza have killed more than 68,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others.

