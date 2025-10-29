Middle East Monitor
Ultra-Orthodox Jews to leave Israel if drafted into army; Chief Rabbi warns

October 29, 2025 at 10:27 am

The Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Yitzhak Yosef (L) delivers a speech as President of the Chabad Jewish Education Centre, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal looks on, during Pears Jewish Campus (PJC) Inauguration event on June 25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. [Omer Messinger/Getty Images]

A heated public debate has erupted in Israel after Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef warned that members of the ultra-Orthodox community would leave the country if yeshiva students were forced to serve in the army.

Speaking during his weekly sermon, Rabbi Yosef — the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel — declared, “If yeshiva students are drafted into the Israeli army, we will all board planes and leave Israel.”

His remarks, first reported by the Hebrew daily Maariv, triggered strong reactions across political and public circles.

Yair Maayan, mayor of the Arad region and a former director-general of the Water Authority, sharply criticized the Rabbi’s comments, writing on social media:

“Who dares to encourage and support those who don’t study in yeshivas to avoid military service? Rabbis who encourage draft evasion should be imprisoned. Those who don’t study in yeshivas are deceiving everyone and walking around in the streets. Shame on them!”

Maayan’s post drew a flood of responses online. While many supported his tough stance, others called for restraint and mutual respect. One resident responded, “It’s regrettable that public figures use such divisive language instead of encouraging respectful dialogue. We can disagree without humiliation or harm.”

