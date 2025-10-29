Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ recent deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

October 29, 2025 at 7:14 pm

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the audience during a press conference, part of the 16th United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) ministerial conference, in Geneva on October 22, 2025. [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the audience during a press conference, part of the 16th United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) ministerial conference, in Geneva on October 22, 2025. [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday “strongly” condemned recent Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killings due to Israeli airstrikes of civilians in Gaza yesterday, including many children,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, adding that Guterres also “condemns all actions that undermine the ceasefire and endanger civilian lives.”

Noting the “importance of the parties and renewed assurances to implement the ceasefire,” the UN chief also stressed that the “commitments must be upheld in full.”

“Any acts that risk harm to civilians or obstruct humanitarian operations must be avoided,” Dujarric added.

Hailing the continued diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, and the US, Dujarric stated that the UN and its partners “are rapidly scaling up our presence across Gaza, working intensively to deliver lifesaving assistance to communities in need.”

His remarks came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel’s renewed attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Ministry data shows that since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 others injured in Israeli attacks.

Since October 2023, Israel’s attacks on Gaza have killed more than 68,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others.

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending