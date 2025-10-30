Arabs decline to join Gaza international force over fears of confronting Hamas, as US turns to Asia for support

Washington continues to face difficulties in finding countries willing to take part in an international force to maintain security in the Gaza Strip.

Several nations, mostly Arab, have rejected the American request for cooperation, fearing possible military confrontation with Hamas.

Behind the scenes, President Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have been holding talks with other countries in an effort to persuade them to send troops to Gaza and provide financial support.

One of the countries reportedly approached by the United States is Singapore, which was surprised by the request. American officials asked the Asian state to send officers to Gaza. Singapore has not yet made a decision and is still studying the proposal.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the two American envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are continuing their discussions with several countries to encourage them either to send forces or to contribute financially to the mission.

The report added that this diplomatic effort comes amid what the newspaper described as “growing difficulty in recruiting countries to join the international force,” especially given the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which has witnessed several violations since it was announced.

