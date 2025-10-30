Ceasefire violations ‘perpetuate’ genocide in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders

French medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday that recent Israeli attacks and killings in Gaza are consequences of repeated violations of ceasefire, perpetuating the genocide, Anadolu reports.

“We have repeatedly called for a sustained ceasefire to stop the overwhelming level of death and catastrophic injuries suffered by civilians. So far, we are witnessing the consequences of repeated violations of this ceasefire, which perpetuate the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the humanitarian organization said on US social media company X.

The MSF said its teams across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday treated severely wounded patients from attacks by Israeli forces, which caused alarming civilian casualties. “We have seen injured patients in Al-Aqsa, Nasser, and Al-Shifa hospitals.”

“When I got to the emergency room, it was a desperate situation. There is no doubt this is an attack on civilians, with so many children being injured and killed,” said Dr Morten Rostrup, a doctor at Al-Aqsa hospital. “Do we really call this a ceasefire?”

Since the ceasefire began earlier this month, Israeli forces have killed 211 people, it cited the Health Ministry as saying. In the past 24 hours alone Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 104 people — including 46 children and 20 women — and injured 253 others, among them 78 children, the MSF said, quoting its teams and the ministry.

Israel killed more than 68,000 people in Gaza in over two years of attacks starting Oct. 7, 2023. The ceasefire, based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, was reached on Oct. 10. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times, the latest being this week.

