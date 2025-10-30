Middle East Monitor
France sends military, civilian personnel to Israel for post-ceasefire efforts in Gaza

October 30, 2025 at 6:06 pm

French Army Chars Leclerc XLR tanks are navigated to parade during the annual Bastille Day military parade at Place Concorde in Paris. [Photo by Telmo Pinto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

France has sent a team of military and civilian personnel to Israel to take part in planning the post-ceasefire phase in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Barrot told LCI television that France joined countries contributing to the US-led coordination center established between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

“We have sent French military and civilian personnel to join the team dispatched by the United States to implement the peace plan,” he stated.

Barrot confirmed that French personnel are already stationed at the coordination center but did not specify the number.

He added that France and the US are working to push for a UN resolution to deploy an International Stabilization Force in Gaza once the ceasefire is fully secured.

OPINION: Cease-fire betrayed: Israel’s strike wave and the human catastrophe in Gaza

Israeli forces have killed 211 people since the ceasefire began earlier this month, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In the past 24 hours. Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 104 people, including 46 children and 20 women, and injured 253, among them 78 children, according to Doctors Without Borders, citing the medical charity’s teams and the ministry.

Israel killed more than 68,000 victims in Gaza in more than two years of attacks that started on Oct. 7, 2023. A ceasefire, based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, was reached Oct. 10. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times, the latest this week.

READ: France, Spain demand limits on UN veto powers to ensure justice in Gaza

0 Comments

