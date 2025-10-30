Middle East Monitor
Russia says Israeli West Bank annexation bill threatens major escalation

October 30, 2025 at 6:29 pm

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria gives a speech in Moscow, Russia on October 15, 2024. [Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Agency]

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria gives a speech in Moscow, Russia on October 15, 2024. [Sefa Karacan – Anadolu Agency]

Russia on Thursday hoped that a bill on extending Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank would not be finally approved, warning that it risks major escalation, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that this step would have a destructive impact on the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

“We hope that it will not come to the final approval of the bill. Otherwise, it will not be possible to avoid a new dangerous escalation of tension both in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and in the Middle East region as a whole,” the diplomat said.

On Oct. 22, the Israeli Parliament approved in a preliminary reading two bills proposing to extend Israel’s sovereignty to areas with Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

On Oct. 23, US President Donald Trump warned Israel about the consequences of a possible annexation of the West Bank of the Jordan River, stressing that if this happens, Israel will lose US support.

