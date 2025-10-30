UN Security Council condemns assault by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Sudan’s El-Fasher

The members of the UN Security Council condemned on Thursday the assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur and expressed “grave concern” over escalating violence, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the members of the Security Council “condemned reported atrocities being perpetrated by the RSF against the civilian population, including summary executions and arbitrary detentions, and expressed grave concern at the heightened risk of large-scale atrocities, including ethnically motivated atrocities.”

Recalling Resolution 2736 (2024), which demands that the RSF lift the siege of El-Fasher and calls for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around El Fasher, the members “strongly” urged the RSF to implement the provisions of this resolution.​​​​​​​

The members called for all perpetrators of violations to be held accountable.

Demanding that all parties to the conflict protect civilians and abide by their obligations under international law, the members called on them to respect and protect humanitarian personnel, their premises, and assets.

“The members of the Security Council called on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to allow and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access in a manner consistent with international law. They called for the protection of civilians and for safe passage for those trying to flee the city,” according to the statement.

They reiterated that the priority is for the parties to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive, and Sudanese-owned political process.

Urging all member states to refrain from external interference that seeks to foment conflict and instability, the council members unequivocally reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment” to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Sudan.

“In this regard, the Security Council reaffirmed its rejection to the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the RSF,” they added.

The paramilitary RSF was engaged in heavy fighting with the army and seized El-Fasher on Sunday. The city had been under siege by the rebel group since May 2024. Several local and international reports indicate mass killings, systematic ethnic cleansing, and torture of civilians by the rebel group in the city.

