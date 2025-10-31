Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Comoros to join South Africa’s genocide case at ICJ against Israel

October 31, 2025 at 6:25 pm

Public hearings in the case South Africa v. Israel, view of the ICJ courtroom on 16 May 2024 [UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Wendy van Bree]

Public hearings in the case South Africa v. Israel, view of the ICJ courtroom on 16 May 2024 [UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Wendy van Bree]

Comoros has filed a declaration that it will join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the world court announced on Friday, Anadolu reports.

“On Wednesday 29 October 2025, the Comoros, invoking Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel),” the court said in a statement.

South Africa filed the case in December 2023, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in Gaza. Several countries have since joined the proceedings, including Spain, Ireland, Libya, Mexico, Belgium, and Turkiye.

The ICJ issued three provisional measures, ordering Israel to prevent genocidal acts and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 68,000 people in Gaza in more than two years of attacks since October 2023.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times.

READ: Ex-Mossad chief, behind ICJ blackmail campaign, brags Israel has installed a global sabotage network

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending