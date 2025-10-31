Comoros to join South Africa’s genocide case at ICJ against Israel

Comoros has filed a declaration that it will join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the world court announced on Friday, Anadolu reports.

“On Wednesday 29 October 2025, the Comoros, invoking Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel),” the court said in a statement.

South Africa filed the case in December 2023, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in Gaza. Several countries have since joined the proceedings, including Spain, Ireland, Libya, Mexico, Belgium, and Turkiye.

The ICJ issued three provisional measures, ordering Israel to prevent genocidal acts and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 68,000 people in Gaza in more than two years of attacks since October 2023.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times.

