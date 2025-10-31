EU calls for end to Sudan war, vows to use ‘all diplomatic tools’ for peace

The European Union on Friday urged an end to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, warning that the fighting continues to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in the country, Anadolu reports.

“We need to put an end to this war,” European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told a midday briefing in Brussels.

Sudan has been ravaged by a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, causing thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, fell under the control of RSF on Sunday after months of siege. Sudanese medical and rights groups have accused the RSF of committing mass killings, detaining people and attacking hospitals.

El Anouni said the EU will continue to work “hand in hand with the international community” to help find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“We will use all our diplomatic tools, including restrictive measures, and we’ll try to find a peaceful outcome to the situation, to the conflict,” he added.

The spokesperson recalled that the EU has repeatedly condemned attacks on civilians and denounced violence. He said the bloc already has a sanctions regime in place targeting 10 individuals and eight entities involved in the conflict, which will remain in force until October 2026.

He also referred to the EU statement issued on Oct. 28, which described the seizure of the El-Fasher as “a major turning point in the war” that further endangers the humanitarian situation.