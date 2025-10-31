Israeli opposition blocks nomination of Netanyahu’s son for senior post over corruption claims

Two Israeli opposition leaders on Thursday rejected the nomination of Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for a senior position in the World Zionist Organisation, amid growing accusations of corruption against the Netanyahu family.

Israel’s public broadcaster reported on Wednesday evening that Yair Netanyahu had been nominated to head the organisation’s diaspora and media department — a position that carries a salary and benefits equal to those of a government minister. The report explained that his nomination came as part of a political deal proposed by Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, which initially received conditional approval from opposition parties before they knew the names of the nominees.

Following the revelation of Yair Netanyahu’s nomination, a final decision on the matter was postponed, causing shock within the Knesset and the World Zionist Organisation.

Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, a member of the organisation’s executive committee, described the move as “an unpleasant surprise”, stressing that national institutions should not be used for political or personal appointments. She voiced strong objections to Yair Netanyahu’s nomination, noting that he had previously attacked state institutions such as the army and the attorney general’s office.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X that the Likud party secretly tried to appoint Yair Netanyahu to a senior post with a ministerial salary, but the Yesh Atid party discovered the plan at the last moment and managed to block it. Lapid affirmed that his party would continue to fight corruption in Netanyahu’s government.

