Protesters rally in London against Israeli violations of ceasefire deal

Hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday outside the entrance to Downing Street in central London to denounce recent Israeli strikes in Gaza, which violated a US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Anadolu reports.

Calling for an end to bombing and genocide in the enclave, they also urged the UK to stop selling arms to Israel.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took part in the protest, pointing out that bombings in Gaza are continuing and the people are still being denied the food, aid, medicine and electricity they need despite the ceasefire.

“It is not peace for the people of Gaza,” he said.

He said they would continue their demonstrations until the Palestinian people can live in peace and freedom.

Israeli forces have killed 211 people since a ceasefire took effect earlier this month, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Since late Tuesday, Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 104 people, including 46 children and 20 women. The attacks have also injured 253 others, including 78 children, according to Doctors Without Borders, citing the medical charity’s teams and the ministry.

Israel has killed more than 68,000 people in Gaza in more than two years of attacks that started on Oct. 7, 2023.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached earlier this month, based on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times, the latest this week.

