US Energy Secretary cancels visit to Israel over rejection of gas deal with Egypt

October 31, 2025 at 8:40 am

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright visits the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) campus in Golden, Colorado, on April 3, 2025 [RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images]

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has cancelled his planned visit to Israel next week in protest over Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen’s refusal to approve a gas export deal with Egypt until Israeli interests are secured and a fair price is agreed for the Israeli market.

In recent days, the US administration has reportedly increased pressure on Israeli officials, including Minister Eli Cohen and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging them to approve the $35 billion gas export agreement with Egypt.

Minister Cohen insisted that domestic gas prices must remain attractive for Israeli consumers. As negotiations have not yet been completed, he refused to approve the export deal until the pricing issue is resolved. 

Meanwhile, efforts have been made to settle the political issues between Israel and Egypt.

READ: Hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protest in West Jerusalem against military draft

0 Comments

