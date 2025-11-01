UN Security Council renews mandate of Libya support mission

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for another year, Anadolu reports.

The resolution, penned by the UK, extends UNSMIL’s mandate until Oct. 31, 2026.

Ambassador James Kariuki, the UK’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, welcomed the resolution’s adoption.

“This mandate plays an important role in supporting the Libyan people to achieve the peace, stability and democratic governance they deserve,” Kariuki said.

Following six months of armed conflict in Libya in 2011, the UN established a political mission to assist the country’s transitional authorities in their post-conflict efforts and support the Libyan people in their aspirations for peace, stability, and democratic governance.

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.