Hamas denies US accusations that it looted aid trucks in Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday denied accusations by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) that it has looted aid trucks in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Hamas called the US accusations “unfounded” and “part of an attempt to justify the further reduction of already limited humanitarian aid, while covering up the international community’s failure to end the blockade and starvation imposed on civilians in Gaza.”

“All manifestations of chaos and looting ended immediately after the withdrawal of the (Israeli) occupying forces, proving that the occupation was the only party that sponsored these gangs and orchestrated the chaos,” it added.

Hamas said over 1,000 Palestinian police and security forces had lost their lives and hundreds were injured while trying to provide protection for humanitarian aid convoys and ensure that assistance reaches those in need.

It affirmed that none of the international or local institutions, nor any driver working with the aid convoys, has filed any report or complaint about looting by Hamas.

“This clearly demonstrates that the scene cited by the US Central Command is fabricated and politically motivated to justify blockade policies and the reduction of humanitarian aid,” it said, blaming the US for failing to document the ongoing Israeli attacks despite the ceasefire, including the killing of 254 Palestinians and wounding of 595 others.

CENTCOM had shared drone footage allegedly showing an aid truck being looted by Hamas operatives in the enclave.

Hamas said the average number of aid trucks entering Gaza does not exceed 135 per day, while the rest are commercial trucks that Gaza’s population cannot afford, “despite our repeated calls to increase the number of humanitarian aid trucks and reduce commercial shipments.”

“The US adoption of the Israeli narrative only deepens Washington’s immoral bias and places it squarely as a partner in the blockade and the suffering of the Palestinian people,” it said.

The ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.