Israel accused of planting booby-trapped toys to kill children in Gaza

The Director General of Health Affairs in the Gaza Strip, Munir Al-Bursh, has revealed that Israeli forces left behind booby-trapped dolls and toys designed to attract children. He said this shows a new face of the ongoing genocide, despite the ceasefire that has been in place for more than three weeks.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, Al-Bursh wrote: “Bombs in the form of dolls – the Israeli army did not only leave behind destroyed houses, but also left time bombs in the hands of children.”

He added: “In the narrow alleys and among the ruins of homes, the remains of rockets and unexploded shells are scattered, as if they continue their killing mission even after the soldiers have gone.” He confirmed that “every day, hospitals receive the torn bodies of small children, severed limbs, and faces disfigured due to childhood curiosity and innocence.”

Al-Bursh explained that “the most dangerous of all remnants of war are those that resemble the devil in the face of an angel – booby-trapped toys: dolls, birds, and small teddy bears left to tempt the little ones. When a child reaches for the ‘beautiful toy’, the horrifying truth explodes in their face – that the army claiming morality has planted death in the heart of childhood itself.”

He concluded, “The ‘doll’ has turned into a landmine, the ‘small teddy bear’ into a tool of amputation and disfigurement, and the ‘coloured ball’ into a trap that steals an entire childhood.”

