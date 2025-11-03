Israeli army kills 2 Gazans despite ceasefire for allegedly crossing ‘yellow line’

The Israeli army on Monday shot and killed two Palestinians in southern Gaza for allegedly crossing the “yellow line,” in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The two lost their lives by gunfire near the al-Baraksat area, north of Rafah, the sources told Anadolu.

An Israeli military statement claimed that army forces opened fire on several Palestinians in southern Gaza for crossing the “yellow line”. Anadolu could not independently verify the claim.

The “yellow line” is the first withdrawal line outlined in the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on Oct. 10. It separates areas still under Israeli military control in the east from those where Palestinians are permitted to move in the west.

On Sunday, Gaza Media Office Director Ismail al-Thawabteh told Anadolu that Israel has committed 194 violations of the ceasefire since it began, including crossing the “yellow line,” blocking medical aid, and continuing attacks in the enclave.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed close to 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.