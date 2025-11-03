Leaked emails reveal Jeffrey Epstein helped Israel build backchannel to Russia

Notorious sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein facilitated efforts to open a backchannel between Israel and the Kremlin during the Syrian civil war, newly leaked emails have revealed. The documents, obtained by hackers known as “Handala” and published by Drop Site News, include correspondence between Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak spanning 2013 to 2016.

The emails show Epstein acting as an informal liaison, arranging meetings, passing on information from Russian political circles, and helping to draft messaging for Barak’s diplomatic efforts aimed at securing Russian support for the removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Read: Jeffrey Epstein was blackmailing politicians for Israel’s Mossad, new book claims

One 2013 exchange, verified by Drop Site, shows Epstein advising Barak to propose a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating: “I think you should let Putin know you will be in Moscow. See if he wants private time.” The leaked communications suggest that the pair sought to present Israel’s preferred outcome, a negotiated end to the war that excluded Assad, while shaping media narratives in US and European outlets.

The cache includes a draft op-ed co-written by Barak and edited by Epstein. Titled “The Kremlin Holds the Keys”, the unpublished article urged Moscow to lead a political transition in Syria in return for preserving its interests in the region. While The New York Times reportedly declined to publish the piece, a later version appeared in The Telegraph on 30 May 2013.

Epstein also shared intelligence on European and American figures involved in Russia diplomacy and offered strategic advice related to Barak’s business dealings with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Barak served as a consultant to Vekselberg’s Renova Group during this period and reported directly to the Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov to arrange meetings with Putin, according to the emails.

While the correspondence does not show that the effort succeeded in removing Assad, it reveals Israeli attempts to use unofficial channels to shape the outcome of the conflict. These included lobbying the Obama administration to take a harder stance against Iran and Syria, according to messages where Epstein and Barak discussed the US administration’s approach.

Read: Epstein forced women to have sex with ex-Israel PM Barak, claims victim

The documents also indicate that Epstein helped Barak gain access to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2013 and 2015, where Barak held closed-door talks with senior Russian officials including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. The emails further show Epstein advising Barak on how to approach Israeli intelligence contacts, including coded references to “number 1,” understood to be the head of Mossad.

Epstein died in 2019 while in US federal custody, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He maintained close ties with senior Israeli political and military officials, including Barak, who has previously acknowledged a personal and financial relationship with him.

For years, there have been speculation that Epstein may have acted as an asset for the Mossad, using his global network and access to underage girls to entrap and blackmail politicians and business leaders.