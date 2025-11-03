Police find Israeli military prosecutor alive after disappearance reports

Israeli police found the Military Advocate General Maj. Gen., Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, alive on Sunday after reports of her disappearance earlier in the day.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that she contacted her husband following suspicions she may have attempted suicide after missing scheduled meetings on Sunday morning.

Police sources said earlier that her car had been found on a beach with a farewell note to her family inside, raising fears that she had taken her own life.

Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi has served as Israel’s Military Advocate General since September 2021. She is the second woman to assume this position and attain the rank of Major General.

During her tenure, she has dealt with several high-profile cases related to the enforcement of international law in military operations.

She was accused of leaking a video showing soldiers assaulting a Palestinian prisoner, which led to her dismissal two days ago by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

