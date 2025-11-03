Red Cross calls for safe corridors to allow Sudanese civilians to leave conflict zones

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called Monday for safe humanitarian corridors to allow civilians trapped in Sudan to leave conflict zones safely amid fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Anadolu reports.

Speaking to Qatar-based Al Jazeera television, ICRC spokesman in Sudan, Adnan Hezam, said the organization is working to strengthen its response to meet the needs of displaced civilians in Tawila town in North Darfur state.

“The humanitarian tragedy is worsening day by day as military operations and violence intensify,” he said.

The spokesman said the complexity of the situation in Sudan continues to hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians, demanding the warring parties to facilitate access to aid workers and ensure the protection of civilians.

On Oct. 26, the RSF seized control of the city of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

Last week, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) admitted that “violations” had occurred by his forces in El-Fasher, claiming that investigation committees had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

READ: RSF holding thousands of Sudanese civilians in El-Fasher amid dire conditions: Medics