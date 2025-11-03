Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Red Cross calls for safe corridors to allow Sudanese civilians to leave conflict zones

November 3, 2025 at 3:45 pm

Displaced Sudanese families who fled the recent clashes in North Darfur’s capital El-Fasher and nearby villages gather around vehicles after arriving in Al Dabbah town of Sudan’s Northern State, where they continue to live under difficult conditions, in Al Dabbah, Sudan, on November 3, 2025. [Stringer - Anadolu Agency]

Displaced Sudanese families who fled the recent clashes in North Darfur’s capital El-Fasher and nearby villages gather around vehicles after arriving in Al Dabbah town of Sudan’s Northern State, where they continue to live under difficult conditions, in Al Dabbah, Sudan, on November 3, 2025. [Stringer – Anadolu Agency]

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called Monday for safe humanitarian corridors to allow civilians trapped in Sudan to leave conflict zones safely amid fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Anadolu reports.

Speaking to Qatar-based Al Jazeera television, ICRC spokesman in Sudan, Adnan Hezam, said the organization is working to strengthen its response to meet the needs of displaced civilians in Tawila town in North Darfur state.

“The humanitarian tragedy is worsening day by day as military operations and violence intensify,” he said.

The spokesman said the complexity of the situation in Sudan continues to hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians, demanding the warring parties to facilitate access to aid workers and ensure the protection of civilians.

On Oct. 26, the RSF seized control of the city of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

Last week, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) admitted that “violations” had occurred by his forces in El-Fasher, claiming that investigation committees had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

READ: RSF holding thousands of Sudanese civilians in El-Fasher amid dire conditions: Medics

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Book Launch: Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending