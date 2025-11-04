Disarming factions in Iraq impossible while US forces remain in the country, PM says

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has said that placing all weapons under state control will not be successful as long as the US-led coalition remains in Iraq.

In an interview with Reuters published on Monday, al-Sudani said: “There is no ISIS. Security and stability? Thank God it’s there … so give me the excuse for the presence of 86 states (in a coalition).”

He added: “For sure there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all.” He also noted that armed groups could be integrated into the official security forces or into the political scene once they give up their weapons.

The prime minister stressed that “Iraq is clear in its stances to maintain security and stability and that state institutions have the decision over war and peace, and that no side can pull Iraq to war or conflict,” according to Reuters.

Al-Sudani also pointed out that a plan remains in place for the withdrawal of the international coalition from Iraq by September 2026.

The United States and Iraq have agreed on a gradual withdrawal of American forces, with a full withdrawal expected by the end of next year. The initial reduction of US troop numbers in the country began earlier this year.