Hind Rajab Foundation complaint about EU Bank’s complicity in Israeli war crimes moved to formal assessment

November 4, 2025 at 6:20 pm

European Investment Bank HQ taken on 2 October 2011 [Ingenhoven Architects/Flickr]

Hind Rajab Foundation’s (HRF) formal complaint about European Investment Bank’s (EIB) complicity in Israeli war crimes progressed Tuesday to the formal assessment phase within the bank’s Complaints Mechanism (EIB-CM), according to a statement, Anadolu reports.

“This development is not merely procedural — it is a political and legal milestone, signaling that a European institution is being forced to reckon with its complicity in grave breaches of international law,” said HRF, describing it as a “turning point.”

HRF filed a formal complaint on June 20 with EIB-CM, urging immediate action to suspend and investigate the EIB’s financial cooperation with Israeli institutions blacklisted by the UN for their involvement in illegal settlements.

The investments, exceeding €1 billion ($1.1 billion), include funding for Bank Leumi, Electra, and other entities listed in the UN’s 2020 database for facilitating and profiting from Israeli settlements.

“This is one of the first legal actions within the European Union that directly challenges the financial complicity of an EU institution in Israeli war crimes. It breaks new ground in holding third-party enablers — not just Israel — accountable under international law,” HRF underscored.

The EIB must now examine whether its dealings with Bank Leumi, Electra, and other blacklisted firms breach its own standards, EU law, or international obligations.

0 Comments

